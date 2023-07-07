Kurukshetra University enters into entrepreneurial collaboration

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, July 6

The Kurukshetra University Technology Incubation Centre (KUTIC) has entered into a collaboration with the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) on Thursday.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva reiterated the commitment of the Kurukshetra University to strive for an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship to create employment opportunities for students through students.

ADIF is an alliance of digital startups in India, founded by startups like Paytm, Bharat Matrimony and MapmyIndia.

A KU spokesperson said this agreement will be of immense benefit to startups incubated in KUTIC as they will be able to enjoy various benefits like access to startup kits, mentoring and free networking.