Kurukshetra University files 4 patents

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 27

Kurukshetra University (KU) has filed four patents and will be filing six more by the end of this week.

The university is planning to file 50 patents by the end of this year. The university only has 10 patents in its portfolio so far. This is for the first time that the university will be filling these many patents.

The four patents filed today are in the area of target-specific drug delivery systems. Novel drug delivery materials have been synthesised from bio-compatible, non-toxic polymers. To boost research and development activities in the university, the authorities have started focusing on patenting.