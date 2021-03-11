Kurukshetra University inks pact with Japanese firm

Kurukshetra: A pact was inked between Kurukshetra University (KU) and Meritech Limited, Japan, here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, KU Vice Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said the MoUs with educational institutions and companies in the field of science and technology were the need of the hour. KU Registrar Sanjeev Sharma and Harish Sachdeva, CEO of Meritech Limited, signed the pact in the VC’s presence. Prof Sachdeva said the MoU would prove to be a milestone for the students of science and technology in the KU. Meritech Limited will organise workshops, seminars and lecture series long with internship and training programmes in the university.

KU excels in Khelo India games

Kurukshetra: Men and women teams of the Kurukshetra University have won 39 medals, including 10 gold, 11 silver and 18 bronze, in the 2nd Khelo India University Games recently held at Jain University, Bengaluru. The KU jumped to 7th position this year from the 14th last year. Vice Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva congratulated the sportspersons for bringing laurels to the university. He assured the sports facilities in the university would be further enhanced and cash awards to winners be increased. Four teams of the KU won the karate, archery, women’s boxing and kabaddi championships.

Campus recruitment training held

Hisar: The training and placement cell of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology under its UDBHAVANA module organised a four-day campus recruitment training -cum-soft skills development workshop in collaboration with Rubicon Skill Development Private Limited for pass out students. Total 474 pre-final year students of BTech CSE, IT, ECE, EE, ME, printing, packaging and civil engineering, MBA and MCom attended the training conducted in eight batches on the Haryana School of Business premises. Congratulating the students, Vice Chancellor Prof Baldev Raj Kambojurged them to make use of this training for the betterment of their overall personality.

Committee room inaugurated at HAU

Hisar: A state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment will now be used for human resource development at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU). A committee room has been established at the Directorate of Human Resource Management of the university with innovative tools of information technology. Vice Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj inaugurated a room equipped with modern digital equipment. The VC said technology plays an important role in the knowledge and skill development of the employees. The HAU is not only helping its own faculty and staff, but that of universities across the country through various activities to develop their personal and organisational skills so that they become more valuable to their institute.