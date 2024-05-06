 Kurukshetra University plans second expansion of Dharohar Haryana museum : The Tribune India

Kurukshetra University plans second expansion of Dharohar Haryana museum

Established in 2006 on the varsity campus, the museum was first expanded in 2013

Mannequins the state’s heritage at the Dharohar Haryana museum at Kurukshetra University.



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 5

The Kurukshetra University has come out with a plan to expand the Dharohar Haryana museum situated on its campus.

The museum, which was established in 2006 and expanded in 2013, displays the cultural heritage of the state. There are a large number of artefacts related to the Haryanavi culture displayed in 50 sections at the museum.

Artefacts depict the state’s heritage at the Dharohar Haryana museum at Kurukshetra University.

As per information, over 2 lakh people visited the museum in the last academic year and about 30 lakh have visited it since its inception. Now, there is a plan to have a second expansion of the museum.

The curator of the museum, Vivek Chawla, said, “About 95 per cent of the artefacts have been donated by people of the state. The museum has many rare artefacts. The visitors appreciate the university for preserving the heritage. We get many requests from people who want to donate the things but the galleries are already full. People want to donate cots, ploughs, utensils and other things. The matter was in-principle discussed with the VC and he has assured that it will be expanded. Soon, a complete project will be prepared and submitted before the VC.”

“There is a plan to set up a chaupal where the scene of a village will be recreated and mannequins will be installed. There will be two-three new galleries. There is also a plan to construct a store to keep the artefacts. People have offered to donate their artefacts that are up to 50 years old, and these will be displayed in the new galleries. A canteen and souvenir shop will also be opened for visitors. Since the New Education Policy entails making students self-reliant, students of the university will be able to sell chocolates, biscuits, paintings and other items that they prepare in different departments at the outlet there. It will boost their confidence and promote their products,” he added.

The curator said representatives of more than 100 countries have visited the museum over the years.

Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva said the museum was a medium to connect the young generation with their cultural heritage. “Kurukshetra University is the only university in the country which has established a museum to preserve and showcase the culture of the state. Visitors from across the world have appreciated the university for its efforts and it has been decided to expand the museum further as there is still a lot that can be preserved as heritage in Haryana,” he said.

