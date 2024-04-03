Kurukshetra University secures third position in youth festival

Kurukshetra, April 2
Kurukshetra University has secured the overall third position in the prestigious 37th All India Inter-University Youth Festival held at Punjab Agricultural University, Punjab.
Vice Chancellor of Kurukshetra University, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, congratulated the cultural troupe for its remarkable performance. He emphasised that Kurukshetra University had not only carved its niche in the national cultural landscape, but has also made significant strides internationally. Prof Sachdeva commended the university’s efforts in preserving Haryanvi culture through various genres and praised the university’s achievements on the national stage.
“The university continues to excel in cultural endeavours and looks forward to further success in future,” he added.
Director of Department of Youth and Cultural Affairs (DYCA), Prof Maha Singh Poonia, said the university’s representatives secured the first position in events such as procession, light vocal, Hindi drama, poster-making; bagged second position in folk orchestra, western vocal solo, mime, rangoli, and elocution; and third in Indian group song, solo classical vocal instrument, collage, and clay-modelling.
