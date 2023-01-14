Kurukshetra University ties up with Netherlands academy

Kurukshetra, January 13
Kurukshetra University signed an MoU with Netherlands Business Academy (NBA), the Netherlands, in online mode on Friday.
NBA Professor Jan Van Zwieten and KU Registrar Dr Sanjeev Sharma signed the MoU.
Speaking on the occasion, KU VC Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said the MoU would leverage the internationalisation of education at KU as per National Education Policy-2020, and also pave the way for faculty, research scholars and student exchange programmes in the fields of art and culture and business studies. Besides, it has been agreed to have resource sharing and knowledge exchange between the two partners. Dean Academic Affairs, Professor Manjula Chaudhary, NBA Vice Rector Prof Nicolae Stancin, Dean Prof Ram Viranjan, Director Public Relations Prof Brajesh Sawhney and Dr Pawan Kumar were present on the occasion.
