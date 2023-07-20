Kurukshetra University to implement NEP from current session

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, July 19

The academic council of Kurukshetra University (KU) has approved ordinances, schemes and syllabi for the implementation of the NEP-2020 in undergraduate programmes of all the KU-affiliated colleges from this session.

The 125th meeting of the council was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva today.

The KU has become the first university in the country to be ready to implement NEP-2020 with all its provisions in its 289 affiliated colleges. The entire ecosystem of higher education has been revamped to help students study subjects across the disciplines, said Prof Som Nath.

He added that there were provisions for four-year degree programme with honours and honours with research. Those who qualify the programme would be admitted to the final year of the post-graduate programme. They would also be able to take admission directly in the PhD programme.

Registrar Prof Sanjeev Sharma presented the agenda of the meeting.

