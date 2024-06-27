Kurukshetra University to make tree plantation part of course curriculum

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 26

The 126th meeting of the Academic Council of Kurukshetra University was held at the Senate Hall of the university here on Wednesday. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva.

At the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor said Kurukshetra University is the first university in the country to implement the NEP-2020 with all provisions in postgraduate courses on the campus and in affiliated colleges.

He said, “Tree plantation will be a part of the course curriculum of students in the university and affiliated colleges. A committee will be formed for the implementation of the decision.”

Jimmy Sharma, deputy director, Public Relations Department, Kurukshetra University, said MoUs between the university and various educational institutions were approved at the meeting.

Besides, the curriculum and credit framework for postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2024-25 under the NEP-2020 was approved.

The council also gave its nod to include internship guidelines in undergraduate programmes in accordance with the NEP.

Recommendations of the committee to start a one-year advanced diploma (two semesters) in Japanese language through the mixed mode under self-financing in the Department of Foreign Languages from session 2023-24 were approved.

