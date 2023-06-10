Kurukshetra University’s UIET gets two new courses

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 9

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, has allowed University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Kurukshetra University, to run two new programmes in BTech (Artificial Intelligence and Electrical Engineering) from the 2023 session.

Congratulating the Director, UIET and the faculty, KU VC Professor Som Nath Sachdeva said these courses are high in demand in the industry and it will benefit students in terms of knowledge and employment.

Professor Sunil Dhingra, Director, UIET, informed that 60 seats in each programme have been allotted. “Our students are getting good employment in the industry and this will further increase their job aspects,” he added.