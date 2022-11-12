Kurukshetra University launches 15 online distance learning programmes

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 11

Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, Vice-Chancellor, Kurukshetra University (KU), today launched 15 distance learning programmes, including two undergraduate, two postgraduate and 11 certificate and diploma programmes to be offered in an online learning mode. The Vice-Chancellor launched the degree programmes in BA, BCom, MCom and MA (Mass Communication) and the certificate and diploma programmes in German, French, Japanese, cyber security, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data analytics, internet of things, block chain management, cloud computing and full stack development.

Prof Som Nath said, “All these online programmes will help us in achieving 50 per cent gross enrolment ratio by 2035. Moreover, they are in tune with NEP 2020 as students are now free to choose 40 per cent online courses, which they can integrate with their offline degrees. KU has already implemented NEP in all its on-campus UG programmes.”

Prof Manjula Chaudhary, Dean Academic Affairs, said KU established Directorate of Distance Education in 1976, which served millions of students by offering 40 offline programmes. The online programmes were introduced for pan-India and global reach.

Prof Pardeep Kumar, Director, Distance Education, said The learning would be supplemented with the finest quality course content, study guides, practice tests, audio-video material, discussion forums and recorded

tutorials.

