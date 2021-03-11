Kurukshetra University signs pact

Kurukshetra: An MoU was signed between the department of physical education, Kurukshetra University and Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), Delhi, on Monday in the committee room. KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said on the occasion that the objective of this MoU was to promote physical education and sports at the grassroots level, including schools, colleges and universities with a view to building sports culture in India. The KU is determined to provide better facilities to the players, added Sachdeva. To sign this MoU, Dr Piyush Jain, Secretary PEFI and Dr Ajay Bansal, Dronacharya awardee of hockey and adviser PEFI were present on behalf of PEFI and Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Registrar and chairman of physical education department, Prof Arvind Malik were present on behalf of the KU.

Workshop on career counselling

Faridabad: A workshop on career counselling 'Manthan' was held online by the Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh, in collaboration with BYJUs Exam Prep - an online educational platform. According to Principal Dr Krishan Kant Gupta, a detailed lecture was delivered by expert Sandeep Sharma, a former inspector with the BSF. He said Sharma, who has been a teacher and mentor to more than three lakh students, provided an interactive, interesting and informative session about all the competitive exams, their benefits and how to crack them, for all the final year students of the college.

Programme on garden visit

Ambala: The department of mathematics of Sanatan Dharma College, Ambala Cantonment, organised "Garden visit - Searching plant masters". Entries of about 20 gardens came from Ambala and surrounding areas, the results of the first phase was declared and the garden of environmental lover Nishi Gupta, who lives in Subhash Colony, Ambala, was given the award for the best garden. Head of mathematics department Dr Naveen Gulati said now, the second phase of this competition would be organised. College Principal Dr Rajinder Singh informed that recently they observed World Earth Day by organising various programmes such as planting trees, picking up roadside garbage, and motivating people to adopt ways of living a sustainable life.

Activities at Confluence' 22

Kurukshetra: The second day of Confluence'22, the cultural fest at NIT, Kurukshetra, turned out to be a great success. Participants from various colleges all proved their mettle by taking part in various fun cultural activities. The highlights of the day were the stage activities such as Groove Armada, Duet Dance, Solo Singing, Duet Singing, and Folk Dance. The team from Punjab Engineering College were declared as the winners of Groove Armada, while SUC from NIT Kurukshetra were the runners up.