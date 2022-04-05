Kurukshetra University staff elections on April 12

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 4

The stage is being set for the Kurukshetra University Non-Teacher Employees’ Association (KUNTEA) elections scheduled for April 12 at Kurukshetra University.

The elections will be held for the posts of seven office-bearers and 16 executive committee members, while 1,344 non-teaching employees will exercise their franchise to decide their fate.

Five candidates, including outgoing president Neelkanth Sharma, Rajwant Kaur, Ram Kumar, Mahinder Singh and Virender Kajal have filed their nominations for the post of KUNTEA president. While Neelkanth, Rajwant Kaur and Ram Kumar belong to three different panels, Mahinder Singh and Virender Kajal are the independent candidates.

Rajwant Kaur is the only woman contesting for the post of president. She has been joint secretary of KUNTEA in the past.

One candidate each from the three panels has filed their nominations for the posts of senior vice-president, vice-president, general secretary, joint secretary, press secretary and cashier of KUNTEA. On the other hand, 24 persons filed nominations for 16 posts of the executive committee.

Outgoing president Neelkanth Sharma said, “A total of 1,344 employees are eligible to exercise their franchise on April 12. The candidates have filed their nominations today and they can withdraw their nominations by 12 noon tomorrow, and the election symbols will also be distributed tomorrow.”

The candidates have started canvassing and seeking support from the non-teaching employees. Timely salaries, pending promotions, dearness allowances and conversion of employees from self-financed scheme to budgeted posts are going to remain some major issues during the elections.