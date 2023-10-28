Kurukshetra varsity to host 'Ratnawali' fest

Kurukshetra October 27
Kurukshetra University (KU) is set to host the 36th edition of the four-day Haryana Day state-level ‘Ratnawali’ festival from Saturday. The university has been organising this cultural fest since 1985, a KU spokesperson said. Around 3,000 artists will be participating in 34 diverse events.
KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said KU has a cherished history of preserving Haryana’s culture, and educating the masses in India and abroad on the state’s culture.
