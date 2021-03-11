Kurukshetra University to strengthen startup ecosystem

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, August 21

The Kurukshetra University Technology Incubation Centre (KUTIC), a constituent of Kurukshetra University RUSA Project Society (KURPS), has signed an MoU with Livesmart Automation & Security LLP.

Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, Vice Chancellor of Kurukshetra University, said there was a great demand for skill development and the MoU would prove to be a milestone for students not only in the technical field but also in the field of research. He said the incubation centre provided a startup ecosystem for young entrepreneurs. It has been established at the KU to encourage students to become self-reliant by becoming entrepreneurs, he said.

He said under the National Education Policy-2020, the main goal was to make youth employable and self-reliant by developing skills in them through education, research, innovation, entrepreneurship and startups.

KU Registrar Dr Sanjeev Sharma said through this agreement, activities like incubation and creation of an ecosystem for innovation would be encouraged.

