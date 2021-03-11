Kurukshetra University to strengthen startup ecosystem

Kurukshetra, August 21
The Kurukshetra University Technology Incubation Centre (KUTIC), a constituent of Kurukshetra University RUSA Project Society (KURPS), has signed an MoU with Livesmart Automation & Security LLP.
Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, Vice Chancellor of Kurukshetra University, said there was a great demand for skill development and the MoU would prove to be a milestone for students not only in the technical field but also in the field of research. He said the incubation centre provided a startup ecosystem for young entrepreneurs. It has been established at the KU to encourage students to become self-reliant by becoming entrepreneurs, he said.
He said under the National Education Policy-2020, the main goal was to make youth employable and self-reliant by developing skills in them through education, research, innovation, entrepreneurship and startups.
KU Registrar Dr Sanjeev Sharma said through this agreement, activities like incubation and creation of an ecosystem for innovation would be encouraged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him