Kurukshetra varsity tribute to Kargil bravehearts

Kurukshetra, June 28

A motorcycle expedition undertaken by the Army to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Indian victory in Kargil reached Kurukshetra University on Friday.

The university had organised ‘Vijay Diwas Silver Jubilee Programme’ to arrange an interaction between army personnel and students in the Senate Hall.

Additional Director General Artillery Major General Arvind Yadav, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said everyone should remember the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country and respect their pride and valour.

KU Alumnus Major General Arvind Yadav thanked V-C Som Nath Sachdeva for organising the programme.

He urged officials to include Military Science and Military Studies in the syllabus of educational institutions so that the youth can respect the sacrifice and bravery of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. Along with this, he talked about promoting NCC and appealed to the youth to serve the country by staying disciplined.

Yadav said, “The Army is observing the silver jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas. We are meeting the Kargil veterans, heroes, and veer naris to honour them for their service and sacrifice. The expedition started on June 12 from Dhanushkoti in the south and it will conclude in Kargil.”

Dean of Students’ Welfare AK Chaudhri welcomed and felicitated Major General Arvind Yadav, 32 members of the D-5 motorcycle team, family members of the martyrs and Kargil warriors.

Parvati Devi, mother of Kargil martyr soldier Sanjeev Kumar; Simarjit Kaur, wife of martyr Naik Jaswinder Singh; Mero Devi, mother of martyr soldier Gulab Singh, Kamlesh Devi, mother of martyr Rifleman Parvesh Kumar and Naik Subedar Swarn Singh, who lost his legs in the war, were honoured on the occasion.

Similarly, Kargil warriors fom Kurukshetra, Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Surendra Mohan Sharma, Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Gurmel Singh, Subedar Ravindra Kaushik, Sepoy Satnam Singh, Havildar Mukesh, Naik Bahadur Singh, Subedar Major Gurmeet Singh, Havildar Raj Singh, Subedar Major Karam Singh, Havildar Karamchand, Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Gurmeet Singh, Honorary Captain Baljit Singh, Naik Balbir Singh and Havildar Satpal Singh were honoured. Dr Harvinder Rana presented his book ‘Kabhi to Aa Jana’to Major General Arvind Yadav on the occasion.

