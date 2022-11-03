Kurukshetra varsity VC appointed Guv's nominee

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 2

Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, Vice-Chancellor, Kurukshetra University (KU) and Prof Amit Ludri, Dean Faculty of Law and Chairperson at the Department of Law, have been appointed as Governor’s nominees on the Executive Council of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar for two years.

Prof Sachdeva has been working as the Vice-Chancellor for the last two years. Prior to this, he was the Chairman and Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at National Institute of Technology in Kurukshetra.

He is also a subject expert in the field of highway engineering and has served in many national-level projects, including Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, said Prof Brajesh Sawhney, Director of Public Relations, Kurukshetra University.

Prof Ludri is a member of many national and international advisory committees and has also served as a member of the legal committee of the Animal Welfare Board of India.