Kurukshetra vet’s murder: Police nab suspect, recover weapon

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 23

A day after a veterinary doctor — Dr Rajan Choudhary — was shot dead in his Sector-2 house and his sister-in-law Kusum was hurt in the firing, the CIA-1 unit of the Kurukshetra police on Friday nabbed the latter’s husband, Dr Chandreshwar Kapoor.

A licensed pistol used in the crime has been recovered, and the suspect will be produced in a court on Saturday.

After allegedly shooting the vet dead, the suspect reportedly hid the weapon and boarded an Ambala-bound bus, only to later head to Rohtak, before finally returning to Kurukshetra.

CIA-1 in-charge Malkit Singh said Kusum, who had been staying at his sister’s place, had a verbal spat with her husband on Thursday. When Dr Rajan tried to intervene in the matter, the suspect opened fire at both of them, killing the veterinarian on the spot. Singh added that Kusum’s relationship with her husband had soured over time.

The CIA-1 in-charge added, “The weapon (used in the crime) had been deposited at the Sadar police station a few days previously, owing to a marital dispute between the two. But the suspect had later managed to get the pistol back. The Superintendent of Police has ordered an inquiry to probe the matter. A departmental inquiry has also been launched against the employees of the Sadar police station, and further action will be taken on the basis of the report.”

Singh also shared, “Kusum is out of danger, but she has been placed under observation for now. The couple, married for 25 years, share two children.”

Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said “An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts of the fact. Besides, two policemen have been shifted to the police lines and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against the staff including, the SHO of the police station. Further investigation is on.”