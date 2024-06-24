Kurukshetra’s Jyotisar Tirtha complex set for a makeover

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 23

As the Mahabharata-themed Jyotisar interpretation centre project has entered its last leg, the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) has decided to renovate the main Tirtha complex where the legendary banyan tree is situated.

The board has decided to widen the approach road, set up a tourist information and facilitation centre (TIFC), beautify the complex and the entry point, and construct a lounge.

KDB Honorary Secretary Upender Singhal said, “Every year, a large number of people reach Jyotisar to pay obeisance and a Jyotisar interpretation centre is being developed here for them. Meanwhile, it has been decided to carry out some beautification and renovation work at the Tirtha too as it will remain the centre of the attraction.”

“For the convenience of the tourists, the existing approach road of the Tirtha will be widened and the entry point will be beautified for which a tender has been floated. It has also been decided to beautify the area around the Banyan tree and place benches with sheds so that devotees can sit there for Gita Path. Besides, a sound system will be installed for continuous chanting of verses of Gita. Lighting will also be improved,” he added.

To keep the tourists engaged in the evening, the board has also decided to start evening aarti at Jyotisar, on the pattern of daily aarti of Brahma Sarovar in the evening.

The Honorary secretary said, “Gita Aarti, in the evening, will start at Jyotisar for which a proposal has been prepared. It will be sent to the higher authorities and soon after getting the final approval, a tender for the construction of Aarti Sthala will also be floated.”

Meanwhile, the board has also decided to renovate the old hotel near the complex and convert it into a TIFC near the Tirtha.

Singhal said, “Earlier, there was a hotel near the Tirtha and the state government had decided to renovate the old building. Hence, a tender has been floated to convert it into a TIFC.”

