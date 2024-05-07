KU’s Kala Utsav concludes

Kurukshetra: The four-day Kala Utsav organised by the Department of Youth and Cultural Affairs at Kurukshetra University concluded. Vice-Chancellor Professor Som Nath Sachdeva honoured all the artists and visited the exhibition. Director of Youth and Cultural Affairs Professor Mahasingh Poonia appreciated all the artists for coming to the fest from every corner of India to showcase their best work. The students of the department tried to learn the tricks of the art closely. Project coordinator of the fest Dr Gurcharan Singh said the main objective of the festival was to bring the diverse culture of India on one platform.

RKSD students in top-10 of ku result

Kaithal: The students of the hindi department at RKSD College, Kaithal, secured positions in the top-10 list of the recently declared Kurukshetra University results. Jyoti of MA Hindi Semester III scored 375 marks out of 500, Kusum Devi got 372 marks and Kamini got 359 marks and stood second, fourth and ninth, respectively. Principal Sanjay Goyal congratulated the students. Faculty of the department also wished them a bright future.

Polytechnic students hold rally

Yamunanagar: In an effort to ensure the maximum voter turnout in the upcoming elections, a voter’s awareness rally ‘Mera Pehla Vote-Desh ke Liye’, was organised by the NSS unit of Seth Jai Parkash Polytechnic, Damla. Principal Anil Kumar said the initiative aimed at raising awareness about ethical voting. More than 50 NSS volunteers held placards and banners with messages advocating for voter participation. NSS Officer Richa Kharbanda said the primary objective was to encourage public participation in the democratic process and increase voter turnout in the district. She urged all residents to actively participate in the election process.

