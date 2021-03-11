Kurukshetra University's UIET students get jobs

Kurukshetra: Four students of KU’s, University Institute of Engineering and Technology have got lucrative jobs. Simran Dhiman and Ishika Agarwal have been appointed as software engineers in US-based Red Hut and Thoughts Work Private Limited. They got packages of Rs 18 lakhs and Rs 12 Lakhs, respectively. Priyanshu Pareek got a package of Rs 15 lakhs on the post of software engineer in Gurugram-based Bhartiya Netmed Pvt Ltd and for the same post in Wedstall Private Limited, Akshara will get a remuneration of Rs 9 lakhs.
106 register for blood donation
Karnal: NSS, NCC Army and Air wings, Red Cross Society, and Red Ribbon Club of KVA DAV College for Women, Karnal, in collaboration with National Social Organisation (NSO) organised a blood donation camp. As many as 106 students registered for blood donation and 19 units of blood were collected. Brahma Kumari sister Prem was the chief guest while Dr Sanjay Verma, Regional Blood Transfusion Officer, was the guest of honour.
Lecture on social harmony conducted
Hisar: A lecture on social harmony was organised on the eve of Akshaya Tritiya and Eid in the Government Women College, Hisar. Professor Mahender Goswami, a guest at the function, said these festivals give the message of mutual brotherhood and social harmony. The college Principal Dr Asha Saharan said we should celebrate all the festivals together for maintaining the social harmony.
Two-week yoga camp concludes
Faridabad: A two-week yoga camp organised by the JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, concluded. The camp was conducted by the university girls’ hostel in collaboration with the office of Dean Student Welfare and technical support provided by Community College of Skill Development (CCSD). During the camp, the girls learnt and practiced various yoga asanas and exercises which include surya namaskar, parvat asana, bhujang asana and Jal Neti.
