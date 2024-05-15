KUTA gets new office-bearers

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 14

In a close contest, Dr Dalip Kumar was elected the new president of Kurukshetra University Teachers’ Association (KUTA) on Tuesday.

He got 120 votes, while his opponents, Dr Vivek Gaur and Dr Gyan Chahal, got 117 and 92 votes, respectively. One vote was found invalid. There were 341 teachers eligible for voting, of whom 324 participated. Dr Deepak Rai was elected vice-president. He was polled with 196 votes, while his opponent Dr Mohinder Singh got 122. In total, six votes were found invalid. Dr Rajpal Singh was elected the secretary of the association. He defeated Dr Vijay Kumar by a margin of 20 votes, while two votes were found invalid.

Dr Manisha Sandhu was elected joint-secretary. Dr Sandhu registered 215 votes, while one vote was found invalid. Dr Satish Kumar will be the treasurer, as he was the only nominee for the post. The new office-bearers will be administered oath on Wednesday.

Newly elected vice-president said, “I am grateful to all members for giving me the opportunity to represent them. I will make all efforts to live up to your expectations.”

The president said, “We will work to uphold the glory of the KUTA and the dignity of the teachers. We will raise the demand for increasing teachers’ retirement age to 65. We will also ensure there is no discrimination in re-employment.”

The president had been raising demands of elevating KU’s status to a central university, promoting teachers under a self-financed scheme and budgeted teachers timely, implementing a five-day work week for teachers, cashless medical treatment facilities for employees at par with Haryana Government’s and providing benefits of five increments for a PhD degree.

