Kuwait fire victim from Yamunanagar to be cremated in native Bihar village

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, June 14
Anil Giri (35) alias Tuntun Giri of Vijay Colony of Yamunanagar was among those killed in the devastating fire in Mangaf, Kuwait, on Wednesday.
Giri and other foreign workers were staying at a seven-storey building there and in this fire incident, 49 foreign workers, including Indians, lost their lives. The body will be taken to Anil’s native village in Bihar for cremation from Delhi airport.
Anil giri was a welding assistant
- Anil’s body will be taken to his native village in Bihar from Delhi airport for cremation
- His wife Priyanka, along with her two children, have left for Bihar
- Anil had gone to Kuwait about five years ago and was working as a welding assistant/worker
After getting information of the death, Anil’s wife Priyanka, along with her two children, left for Bihar yesterday.
Anil’s younger sister Pooja alias Neetu Giri, who is working at a college canteen in Yamunanagar, said that the body would be taken to their native village Kali Chhappar, situated in Gopalganj district of Bihar, and the cremation would be carried out there.
She said that they got information about Anil’s death on Wednesday night through his brother-in-law who also lives in Kuwait. “After getting information of the death, Anil’s wife Priyanka along with her two children left for Bihar on Thursday. Our parents live in Bihar,” said Pooja with tears in her eyes.
“My brother Anil had gone to Kuwait to earn a livelihood about five years ago. He was working as a welding assistant/worker there. He had come to India about two-and-a-half years ago and was planning to come here this year,” said Pooja.
She said that Anil had two children — one is a 14-year-old girl who is studying in class IX and the other is a son (8), who is studying in class V in a school of Yamunanagar.
“Anil’s wife is a housewife. He was the sole bread-earner of the family. The government should come forward to help his family financially,” said Pooja.
