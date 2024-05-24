Kyrgyzstan violence: Despite safety assurance, majority of Indian students heading back home from Bishkek

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, May 24
Even as all the 10 medical colleges in Bishkek shifted to the online mode of classes up to the ninth semester, a majority of the Indian students are heading back home from the Kyrgyzstan capital despite the universities concerned ensuring their safety.
While a flight carrying 150 students has already landed in Delhi, another flight is expected to arrive today. The students speaking to the Tribune said though the situation did improve in the last two days, they chose to return till things were back to normal.
“As soon as the classes got shifted to the online mode, we got a message about flights being arranged for us. Our universities only arranged for the transport to the airport with minimal charges and teacher and student coordinators came to see us off. Generally, flights from Alamty to India cost around Rs 10,000, these flights cost us Rs 28,000. There is a huge rush and boarding is taking hours. We would have missed our flight,” said a student from Aligarh.
The students claimed that they have received written advisories from the universities to not give any audio or video interviews or post anything on social media as it will invite strict action from the varsities. The students have been made to sign these undertakings, they claimed. They shared a video with the Tribune that showed the students queuing up for flights at Bishkek looking visibly relieved.
Last week, India had asked its students in Bishkek to stay indoors, days after mobs targeted foreigners in the city, triggering concerns over Indian students there.
Trouble started brewing in the Central Asian country on May 13 between locals and expatriates from Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and Egypt. A brawl had ensued between foreigners and locals in a hostel of International University of Kyrgyzstan where 29 persons were injured.
Thousands of Indian students started speaking about their plight after going without essentials and food while being confined to their apartments and living in fear of being attacked. After Telangana, Rajasthan and MP, now the Gujarat Government has urged the Centre to ensure the safe return of students from the state.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police arrest farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar
Many farm leaders move from their homes in anticipation earl...
Lok Sabha election 2024: PM Modi to address two poll rallies in Himachal Pradesh today
The state goes to polls in 7th phase of Lok Sabha elections ...
Video: Miraculous escape for tourists in Kedarnath as helicopter spins out of control before hitting ground
Chopper carrying pilgrims develops snag, makes emergency lan...
‘Hands off!’ says Supreme Court; refuses to pass orders on ADR plea for full voter turnout data in 48 hours of polling
Bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta says the matter will be ...
Rap video of Pune teen boasting how he got away with Porsche crash goes viral; mother calls it ‘fake’, seeks police protection
In a video message, the teen's mother stressed that the clip...