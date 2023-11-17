‘L-13 licence’ godown was sealed on Nov 4

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, November 16

The sealing of a L-13 licence godown was reportedly a reason that led to the sale of spurious liquor at an authorised liquor vend at Phunsgarh village in Yamunanagar district.

As per sources, during the remand period, one of the four partners told the police that after their godown (a wholesale licensed outlet of country liquor) was sealed by the Excise Department, Yamunanagar, on November 4, they stopped getting country liquor.

However, other sources said since illegal liquor was cheaper, the accused started selling spurious liquor.

Cong leader involved: saini Karnal: Haryana BJP chief Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday took a dig at the Congress for the alleged involvement of its leader in the hooch tragedy.

He said a senior leader of the Congress was involved in the illegal liquor trade and was suspended by the party. The Congress had failed to curb the menace of illicit liquor and drugs during its rule and had no right to question the government, he asserted.

The BJP has launched a massive campaign against drug menace, he stated.

An officer of the Excise Department said the godown, in the name of Mohinder Singh, was sealed as the licence holder had failed to deposit the instalment of licence fee. During checking, the authorities found “short stock” of liquor at the outlet. The liquor vend of Phunsgarh village was also in the name of Mohinder Singh, but the money was invested by four other persons/partners. Mohinder reportedly worked for one of the four partners. Sources claimed that 117 crates/boxes of spurious liquor were sold from the Phunsgarh vend through illegal sellers (“khurdas”), who further sold it to customers.

“The district police have arrested 14 persons so far. The 14th accused, Nishant Rana of Golni village, was produced in court today and sent to two-day police remand,” said SP Ganga Ram Punia.

AAP demands relief for kin

Yamunanagar: Workers of the AAP, led by party state president Sushil Gupta, campaign committee chairman Ashok Tanwar and state vice-president Chitra Sarwara, held a protest at Jagadhri on Thursday and sought compensation for the families of the victims.

