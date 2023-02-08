L-G writes to Khattar over Yamuna pollution

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 7

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has written to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urging him to “urgently” convene a joint meeting to find a sustainable solution to the Yamuna pollution.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), on January 9, had constituted a high-level committee to take corrective measures to tackle the issue of Yamuna pollution. The NGT had requested Delhi L-G to head the committee. In his letter, the L-G has referred to his earlier discussions with the Haryana CM over the issue of the treatment of Palam Vihar Drain (L1), Dharampur Drain (L2) and Badshahpur Drain (L3) that carry silt, untreated sewage and industrial waste into the Najafgarh drain from Haryana.

Calling for collective action on part of the two states – Delhi and Haryana, the L-G has noted that the toxic discharge from the Najafgarh drain into the Yamuna not only has severe health ramifications for the people of Delhi NCR, but the same also downstream in Haryana and UP.