Lab report indicates insecticide spray claimed baby’s life

Kurukshetra, July 1

About nine months after the death of a two-month-old baby, the Kurukshetra police have booked two persons for causing death by negligence at Lathi Dhanaura village in the Ladwa area.

Accused Vikram Singh and Ramsharan had allegedly sprayed insecticide on their crop that was sown near the victim's house

The bay’s body was exhumed, sent for post-mortem after his father raised suspicion that fumes of the insecticide could have caused his death

He said it took months to get the report from the lab

A case has now been registered against his neighbours, nine months after the incident

A case has been registered against Vikram Singh and Ramsharan, residents of Ladwa, under Section 304-A of the IPC.

The infant’s father, Amit Kumar, a resident of Lathi Dhanaura, stated, “My son Didar was born on July 10 last year and on the night of September 7, he cried incessantly. My wife made him sleep somehow by feeding him but he didn’t wake up again. Around 4 am, we found out that he had died. My neighbours had sprayed an insecticide on their crop, next to my house. Though I buried my child, I wanted to know the reason behind the death so I made a police complaint, following which the body was exhumed and a post-mortem was conducted.”

“My child won’t come back, but at least I know the reason behind his death. The insecticide used by them was so strong that we had a very tough time for three days. I can understand how difficult it would have been for my baby. It took months to get the report from the lab and now a case has been registered,” he said. As per the FIR, the body was shifted to the LNJP Civil Hospital, the post-mortem was conducted by a board of doctors and the samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Madhuban. As per the doctors’ opinion in the report, “The cause of the death is organophosphorus poisoning and its complications.”

Ladwa police station SHO Naresh Kumar said, “As per the opinion of the doctors, the insecticide used by the accused was the cause of the infant’s death. They will be arrested soon and produced in a court.”

