Karnal: Laboratory Technician Day celebrated at hospital

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 15

Staff members and technicians working at the central laboratory of the District General Hospital here celebrated the Laboratory Technician Day today. Senior Medical Officer Dr Kulbir Saini was the chief guest, while pathologist Dr Shveta presided over the programme. Raj Singh Mann, Chief Technical Officer and general secretary of the Haryana State Laboratory Technician Association welcomed the chief guest and highlighted the contribution of the laboratory technicians in detecting diseases and contributing in the medical field. He said the lab had conducted nearly 7,20,000 tests in the last year from January to December last year.

Every month, they conduct nearly 60,000 tests at the Civil Hospital and other government hospitals of the district. — TNS

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal