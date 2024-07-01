Labour contractor ‘murdered’

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 30

A labour contractor was allegedly murdered after being assaulted with a liquor bottle at Balana village in the Israna area of the district. The police have booked four persons under various sections of the IPC and begun a probe in the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Monu (36) of Ugrakheri village of the district. He was working at a carpet manufacturing plant at Balana as a labour contractor.

Sanjay Kumar, the elder brother of the deceased, in his complaint to the Israna police said that he received a call on his mobile phone that his brother Monu was injured in a brawl and was admitted to a private medical college in Israna and from there he was being referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak.

Following the phone call, he along with his family members, reached there but his brother had succumbed to the injuries. He further alleged that it had come to his knowledge that Sunil along with his three friends Mohit and Bajinder of Ugrakheri village and Sourav of Stondi village attacked him with a liquor bottle over some enmity.

Inspector Devender Kumar, SHO, Israna, said a case had been registered against the four persons – Sunil, Mohit, Bajinder and Sourav. Both Monu and murder accused Sunil belonged to the same village and Monu had called Sunil, who attacked Monu at the liquor shop in Balana village, he said. The accused has been rounded-up and an investigation in the matter is underway, he said. The body has been handed over to the victim’s kin after a postmortem examination on Sunday, the Israna SHO said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat