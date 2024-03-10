Labour Ministry resumes registration of labourers, street vendors, domestic help

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has started the implementation of the e-Shram portal in the state for the welfare of workers of the unorganised sector. The department has resumed the registration of the workers belonging to this sector.

A government spokesperson said the department was committed to the welfare of the state’s workers, including labourers, street vendors, domestic workers, construction workers, and those in the field of agriculture, among others.

This digital platform is designed for the unorganised workers to avail the welfare schemes. The spokesperson said the portal was an initiative to bring comprehensive improvements in the standard of living of the unorganised workers.

Since the workers faced many difficulties, they were being encouraged to register on the e-Shram portal to avail themselves of the government schemes, he added.

He urged the unorganised workers to ensure that they got themselves registered on the portal as soon as possible. A massive campaign is underway by the Labour Department in all districts of the state regarding the registration process on the portal, on which each registered worker will be given a 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN) that will be valid for life. Additionally, the skill mapping of workers' will be done, wherein they will upload their complete skill information, enabling employers to employ them as per the requirement.

He said any worker could self-register on eshram.gov.in or visit the nearest common service centre or sahaj centre. After the registration, the workers could easily avail themselves of the benefits of schemes related to health, education according to their needs. Now, even the migrant workers should get their registration done in the Labour Department and avail the benefits being provided by the department, the spokesperson added.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The workers should be between 16 and 59 years of age to be eligible for the registration on the e-Shram. They can register themselves using their Aadhaar number/mobile number/Aadhaar-linked bank account, etc

