Labourer dies as soil caves in

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, August 24

One labourer was killed and another injured after a mound of soil caved in during the laying of a drainage pipeline at Kuber Colony in Kurukshetra this evening.

The deceased was identified as Kailash Nath (52), a resident of Bihar, while the injured was identified as Rakesh, also a resident of Bihar. The injured is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

