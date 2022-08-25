Labourer hacks wife, her lover to death in Mahendragarh village

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, August 25

A labourer allegedly hacked his wife and another labourer to death at Railway Colony in Ateli town here on Thursday.

Illicit relationship is stated to be the reason behind the killings while the police launched a hunt to nab the accused Akhilesh who is on the run after committing the crime.

The deceased have been identified as Sunita (30) and Govind (32) of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place after Akhilesh allegedly spotted Sunita and Govind in a compromising position at a room. He attacked them with an axe and fled the spot. On hearing their cries, neighbours rushed to the spot and took the duo to a government hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The police on getting information rushed to the spot and recovered the blood stained axe from the room.

Santosh Kumar, SHO, Ateli police station, said a case under section 302 of the IPC had been booked against Akhilesh on the complaint of Govind’s wife Savita alias Rita of Tikamgarh village (Madhya Pradesh) in this respect.