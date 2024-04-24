Labourer killed, two hurt as earth caves in at Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 23

A labourer was killed while two others were injured after earth caved in during excavation of a basement at the construction site of a builder near Mevka village today. Other labourers created a ruckus at the site and smashed the panes of an ambulance that reached the spot. The body was sent to the mortuary. The deceased was identified as 31-year-old Siddhu Marandi. The condition of the other two is stable. “No safety equipment was provided to the workers,” said ACP (West) Shivarchan Sharma.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram