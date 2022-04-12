Labourers strike work for 3 hrs over payment

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 11

Labourers of various grain markets of the district today remained on strike for around three hours over labour charges. They were confused as to who will pay them for wheat-cleaning labour.

After a meeting with Zonal Administrator Pooja Bharti and arhtiyas association president Rajnish Chaudhary, they called off their strike. Now, the arhtiyas assured to pay them wheat-cleaning labour. “We will ensure the payment of cleaning of wheat to labourers,” said Rajnish Chaudhary.

Labourers’ association said that they were informed by officials that the labour charges of cleaning of wheat would not be given by the farmers and the government. So, they were confused as to who would pay the cleaning charges.

“Now, the arhtiyas have assured us about its payment. So we have called off our strike,” said the association.