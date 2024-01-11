Lack of facilities at govt-run medical college in Faridabad

The state government-run Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Hospital in Chhainsa village of Faridabad was established four years ago. However, the facilities related to the indoor treatment, diagnostic tests and surgeries are yet to be started there. Several crores of funds reportedly go down the drain every year, but the authorities concerned continue to be indifferent. Satish Chopra, Faridabad

Filthy civic conditions in Palwal colony

The civic conditions in Civil Lines Colony, which is one of the oldest residential areas of Palwal, are extremely poor as people often dump garbage in the open. The accumulated waste often emanates unbearable stench and attracts stray animals. The local administration must install dustbins to ensure effective waste disposal in the city. Dinesh Kumar, Palwal

Damaged road in Panchkula market

Adamaged road in the market area of Panchkula’s Sector 14 has failed to attract the attention of the authorities concerned. The stretch has not been repaired for months, thus posing a threat to the lives of commuters passing through. The authorities are requested to take note of the problem and ensure that the road is recarpeted at the earliest for the convenience of the commuters. Vinayak G, Panchkula

