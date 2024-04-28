Lack of parking in Yamunanagar

PEOPLE are forced to park their vehicles on roads as there is no arrangement of parking in the buildings of a number of banks, restaurants, hotels and hospitals in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. A number of people park their vehicles haphazardly on the congested roads causing traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters. The municipal corporation and traffic police should resolve the problem. Arun Kumar, Yamunanagar
Modified bike silencers a nuisance
THE loud sound coming from modified silencers of motorcycles, especially from bullet motorcycles have become a cause of inconvenience for Kurukshetra residents. The police had launched a campaign against people who used modified silencers but still a number of youngsters can be seen and heard creating silencer blasts in the city area and around educational institutions. There is a need to start a crackdown against the mechanics who modify silencers.
Jagjeet Singh, Kurukshetra
Potholed roads irk commuters
The roads connecting Assandh road to Eight Marla roundabout are in the worst condition. The situation got worse after the main road was uprooted on both sides in the name of widening it. The authorities should repair the road on priority. Jitender, Panipat
Unclean canals, drains creating filthy conditions
poor civic conditions prevail in many parts of the city due to non-cleaning of the drains and canals in the city. While a majority of the drains are choked with garbage and waste, the Agra and Gurugram canals carrying irrigation water have become sewer drains due to no cleaning and release of untreated waste and sewage. Passing or standing near these waterbodies becomes unbearable due to the foul smell. These have also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and various types of bacteria, posing a risk to the health of area residents. Varun Sheokand, Faridabad
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
