Lack of specialists, HCMS threatens pen-down strike

Chandigarh, December 4

Faridabad, Fatehabad, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonepat, Charkhi Dadri, and Yamunanagar don’t have any radiologist in any government-run hospital among Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) doctors. Similarly, there is no medicine specialist at Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Jhajjar, Jind, Palwal, Sirsa, and Yamunanagar.

Citing an acute shortage of specialists in state hospitals, the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) has threatened to observe a two-hour pen-down strike on December 9 as a mark of protest. For long, the association has been requesting the government to take steps to attract and retain specialists in the cadre.

“Two years ago, the CM had announced to form a specialist cadre, but no specialist cadre or any other concrete step has been taken by the government. Several districts don’t have a single doctor of different specialties. Those who are working are overburdened,” said Dr Rajesh Khyalia, president, HCMSA.

As per data by the association, there is no specialist in paediatrics, psychiatry, surgery, and ENT at Charkhi Dadri. Bhiwani is without any skin, eye, and ENT specialist. Fatehabad is without a paediatrics, surgery, and orthopaedics specialist, besides others. Kaithal, Mahendragarh, and Nuh do not have a specialist in gynaecology.

The HCMSA is also raising the issue of PG course bond. Doctors have to submit two bonds of Rs 1 crore each for pursuing in service PG course. “It is very difficult for doctors to arrange bonds of such amount,” said Dr Khyalia.

