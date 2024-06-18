Ladwa College Announces admissions

Kurukshetra: Dr Kushal Pal, Principal of the Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa in Kurukshetra, announced that the online registration was open on the Department of Higher Education, Panchkula portal until June 25. He emphasised that as an A-Grade NAAC accredited institution, the college was dedicated to providing quality education in the rural area. The Principal also highlighted various strengths of the college, including its lush green campus, highly qualified faculty (with almost all faculty members holding NET and PhD degrees from reputed institutions across the country), a safe environment for its students, sports facilities, NCC, NSS, Youth Red Cross, various student socities, a Wi-Fi-enabled campus, an enriched library, and well-equipped science, computer labs and CCTV surveillance. In addition to the current academic offerings, Pal announced the introduction of two new courses starting from this session: Bachelor of Library and Information Science; and Master of Arts in Political Science (MA Political Science). He invited prospective students and their parents to visit the college and experience first-hand facilities and supportive atmosphere.

Entrepreneurship workshop held

Yamunanagar: A two-day entrepreneurship awareness workshop was successfully organised by the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) at Seth Jai Prakash Polytechnic, Damla. About 100 students participated in this workshop, where they were informed about the importance of self-employment and entrepreneurship. In the inaugural session of the programme, state head of NIESBUD Lakshmi Bhatt elaborated on various aspects of entrepreneurship to the students. Motivating the students, he said, "Our country's youth have immense potential, but they need to be guided in the right direction. Self-employment is not only a means of personal advancement but also plays a significant role in national development." The principal of the institution, Anil Kumar, addressing the students, said, "Through self-employment, we can ensure our livelihood and create job opportunities for others. Our institution is always ready to inspire students towards entrepreneurship and provide them with the necessary resources." Other dignitaries of the college, including Rajiv Sharma, Dr Rajesh Garg, Aman Gulati, Amit Dhiman, Gaurav Sharma, and Shifa Ansari were also present on the occasion.

