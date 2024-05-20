Ladwa college holds workshop on learning mgmt for teachers

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 19

Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, organised a comprehensive workshop on learning management through enterprise resource planning (ERP) for all teachers.

This workshop aimed to enhance Information and Communications Technology -based content delivery to students, aligning with the college’s initiative to implement an ERP system. This system will provide students with comprehensive access to academic and administrative information via their mobile phones, starting from the academic session 2024-25.

Principal Dr Kushal Pal emphasised the critical role of the ICT in modern education. He highlighted the necessity of utilising the latest digital tools to ensure effective teaching and learning practices. He underscored the college’s commitment towards staying at the forefront of educational technology to better serve its students.

Vishwas and Rahul, the resource persons, delivered presentations on various ERP modules, demonstrating how teachers can leverage the app to enhance their teaching methodologies. The sessions wereinteractive, with teachers engaging in hands-on activities to familiarise themselves with the new system.

