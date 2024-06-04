Lakhs spent, but defunct Kurukshetra traffic lights causing chaos on roads

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 3

Besides being one of the entry points to the city, the Pipli chowk in Kurukshetra is one of the busiest locations in terms of traffic movement. However, the traffic lights have been lying defunct for a long time here.

Not only at Pipli, but the traffic lights at the Umri chowk and the new bus stand also remain defunct. In the absence of functional traffic lights, traffic congestion is a common sight at these places. The traffic lights are covered with dust and pedestrians have to run to cross the road as the signals remain non-functional.

Fresh proposal being prepared There have been issues related to the defunct traffic lights and CCTV cameras, which have been raised during the monthly meetings of road safety as well. A fresh proposal in this regard is being prepared for Kurukshetra. Installation of new traffic lights and cameras would be proposed at some more locations in the city area that lack proper facilities. — Surinder Singh Bhoria, Superintendent of Police

“Kurukshetra is being promoted as a tourist destination, but chaos can be witnessed at the Pipli chowk, new bus stand and several other locations in the city. There should be a traffic management system in the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” said Tejender Kumar, a resident.

Ankur Sharma, a commuter, said, “In the absence of functional traffic lights, traffic snarls have become a common sight here and it also creates problems for the pedestrians, especially for the aged and children. Haryana Roadways and private buses also make a halt at the Pipli chowk and it adds to the chaos. The district administration should look into the issue and get the traffic lights repaired.”

“Lakhs were spent on the installation of these lights, but now these have lights have become showpieces only. The lights should be maintained properly and appropriate action should be taken against the people who don’t follow traffic rules. It will help in maintaining road safety and traffic management,” said Shiv Kumar, another resident.

Kurukshetra police Traffic Coordinator Roshan Lal said, “The traffic lights have remained non-functional for a long time now and we have raised the issue with the Municipal Council to get them repaired during the meetings. We are hopeful that the lights will start functioning soon. We also plan on reporting some other locations where traffic lights are required so that a smooth flow of traffic can be ensured in the city area.”

Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “There have been issues related to the defunct traffic lights and CCTV cameras, which have been raised during the monthly meetings of road safety as well. A fresh proposal on city surveillance is being prepared for Kurukshetra and installation of new traffic lights and cameras would be proposed at some more locations in the city area.”

Meanwhile, District Municipal Commissioner Vaishali Sharma said, “We are already working on the issue and a tender will be floated soon after the model code of conduct is lifted. The traffic lights will be repaired soon.”

