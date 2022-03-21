Lala Lajpat Rai's statue unveiled

Rewari: The portrait of writer and freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai, also known as Punjab Kesari, was unveiled by Padmashree Dr SS Yadav who also planted butterfly plants on the university campus on the occasion. Vice Chancellor Prof SK Gakhar called upon the youth to take inspiration from the sacrifices of freedom fighters such as Lala Lajpat Rai, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and to ensure their significant contribution for the development and progress of the country.
CUH signs pact with SSN
Mahendragarh: The Central University of Haryana (CUH) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Swadeshi Swawlamban Nyas (SSN), Haryana, for working together in teaching, research and training programme in the field of tourism and hospitality. The MoU was signed by Registrar Prof Sarika Sharma on behalf of the CUH and Prof VP Luhach, on behalf of the SSN, Haryana. Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar said the MoU would promote mutual understanding, collaboration and research in exploring the ways and means to achieve the goal of self-reliant India.
Alumni meet at yamunanagar
Yamunanagar: Mukand Lal National College, Yamunanagar, organised an alumni meet. Students, who passed out from the college in 1955 to 2000 were invited for this meet. The purpose of the alumni meet was to spark nostalgia among ex- students of the college. Dr Rahul Khanna, the officiating principal of the college, said that Dr Arun Gupta, a renowned paediatrician from Yamunanagar and also an alumni of the college was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr Ramesh Kumar, the general secretary of the college management committee also shared his past experiences and memories regarding the prominent personalities and events of the college.
