Karnal: Land acquired for Eastern Bypass, farmers yet to get compensation

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, December 23

Hundreds of farmers whose land has been acquired for the construction of the proposed Eastern Bypass and third phase of the Western Bypass between Shamgarh and Bijna village are awaiting compensation for over four months. They are running from pillar to post to get their dues, but to no avail.

Pay our dues

I have been making rounds of various offices to get compensation for my land, but to no avail. I have been informed that the budget is yet to come. The govt should disburse the amount at the earliest . A farmer

Disbursement soon

The compensation will be disbursed to the remaining farmers soon. I have taken up the matter with the headquarters for necessary action. Anish Yadav, Deputy commissioner

The government has acquired around 526 acres of 1,962 farmers of 22 villages for the construction of the 34.5-km stretch, which is part of the outer ring road.

The authorities estimated that around Rs 613 crore would be disbursed for the land acquired in 22 villages, including Dadupur, Jhanjhari, Kurali, Darar, Salaru, Taprana, Danialpur, Newal, Kunjpura, Subhri, Chhapara Khera, Sohana, Sheikhpura, Ranwar, Ganjogarhi, Kutail, Unchasamana, Kharkali, Jhinwerheri, Samalkha, Bijna and Shamgarh.

“Of that, around Rs 203 crore has been credited to the accounts of 545 farmers of 12 villages by the Competent Authority (Land Acquisition)-cum-District Revenue Officer (DRO), which is around 33 per cent of the total amount,” sources in the administration said.

Apart from 415 farmers of these 12 villages, farmers of the remaining 10 villages, including Kharkali, Dadupur, Jhanjhari, Kurali, Darar, Salaru, Taprana, Danialpur, Kunjpura and Subhri, are waiting for the compensation.

“I have been making rounds of various offices to get compensation for my land, but to no avail. I have been informed that the budget is yet to come. The government should disburse the amount at the earliest so that we can make our future plans accordingly,” said a farmer.

Another farmer of Dadupur village said his land was acquired, but the compensation was yet to be given to him. “I am surprised, the government has acquired the land, but the compensation is being delayed,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav, however, maintained that compensation would be disbursed to the remaining farmers soon. “I have taken up the matter with the headquarters for further necessary action,” he said.

