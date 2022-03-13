Land acquired for Palwal e-way interchange access

Tribune News Service

Palwal, March 12

The process of the construction of an interchange access at the KGP Expressway (Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal) in Palwal district has been started after four years.

The demand for the interchange was taken up in 2018.

The interchange will come up near Pelak village and will provide first-of-a-kind access after its starting point near Antoha village.

Work expected to begin in June The land acquisition is almost over. The construction work is expected to begin in June. —Senior NHAI official

The sources claimed that though the approval was provided in February 2021, the work on the ground was launched recently with the process of land acquisition.

“The notice of acquisition of seven-and-a-half acre land for the project has already been issued. The financial award to land owners is likely to be given next month,” said a senior official of the NHAI.

The interchange is expected to provide the much-sought after relief from the movement of the heavy and commercial vehicles in the city as this traffic will be diverted on the KGP Expressway from the outskirts of the district.

The sources added that the distance for the vehicles going to Noida, Jewar, Aligarh, Delhi and Sonepat would also be shortened due to the facility.

“The demand of this interchange was raised in April 2018. It has taken four years to get the work started,” former MLA Karan Dalal said, who had taken up the matter and met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in 2018 for the same.

Around 37 km of the 135-km long KGP Expressway fall in Haryana.