Karnal: Land acquisition process for Eastern Bypass begins

Karnal, February 27

The process of land acquisition for the Eastern Bypass project has started. The rates of the identified land are likely to be finalised by March 15, said an official.

The 34.5km Eastern Bypass and third phase of the Western Bypass, are part of the outer ring road of the city and ambitious project of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, which is being constructed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana aimed at easing traffic congestion in the city and NH-44, as well as ensuring smooth connectivity, reducing travel time, and also boosting development works in the villages along it.

Nearly 231 hectares is required for this stretch between Shamgarh and Bijana villages through Dadupur, Jhanjhari, Kurali, Darar, Salaru, Taprana, Danialpur, Newal, Kunjpura, Subri, Chhapara Khera, Sohana, Sheikhpura, Ranwar, Ganogarhi, Kutail, Unchasamana, Kharkali, Jhinwerheri and Samalkha villages. Out of this required land, the process of Section 3 D of land acquisition under the National Highways Act, 1956 of around 213 hectares has been completed, while in 18 hectares, the process under Section 3-A has been completed. Under Section 3D, the land is finalised individually based on khasra number, while in Section 3 A, the land is earmarked, said Shyam Lal, District Revenue Officer (DRO).

“The gazette notification of the earmarked and finalised land has been published. The process of hearing objections and suggestions is going on. We are now going to start the process of fixing the land value award. I have asked the DRO to start the process,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner.

“We are hopeful the work will start on this project soon,” said the DC.

This project is a step of the government to boost road infrastructure in the district. This bypass will be of six-lanes and the width of the road will be 60 meters, the DC said, adding that it will reduce the traffic burden and help in streamlining the traffic congestion. “It will also reduce the pollution in the city as a majority of the vehicles will pass from outside the city,” said the DC.

The DC said the first phase of the Western Bypass is already functional, while the work on the second phase is about to start. The third phase of the Western Bypass will be connected with the Eastern Bypass near the Bastara toll plaza. The Eastern Bypass will also give direct connectivity to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayaya University of Health Sciences, Karnal, in Kutail village.

