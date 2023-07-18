Land dispute: Three get life term for shooting woman

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 17

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Dewan today sentenced three convicts to life imprisonment for shooting a 65-year-old woman over a land dispute. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the convicts. In default of the payment of fine, they will have to undergo additional imprisonment of a year.

The convicts have been identified as Fazilpur resident Krishan, Dinesh, alias Monu, and Rohtak resident Dinesh, alias Danny, and a minor. The case of the minor is going on separately.

The FIR was registered on July 16 in 2017 for attempt to murder. Sudha, a resident of Wazirabad village, had stated in her complaint that around 10 pm Brahmi, a resident of Fazilpur village, had come to see her 2000-yard plot and called her. There was a dispute on the plot, and the deal was finalised with Krishan’s aunt, Rajkumari.

Sudha had stated that when she reached the plot, a young man whose face was covered with a cloth came and shot the victim. Krishan was also standing there. Earlier, an FIR pertaining to attempt to murder was registered against the accused, but after Sudha died during treatment, Section of murder was added to the FIR.

