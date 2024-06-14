Lapses to fore during inspection at Karnal hospital, minister orders probe

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 13

Health Minister Dr Kamal Gupta conducted a surprise inspection of the District Civil Hospital, expressing strong displeasure over multiple complaints, including irresponsible behaviour of staff members with a patient. The minister ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident.

During his visit, Dr Gupta observed issues related to sanitation and directed authorities to ensure cleanliness.

He visited various departments of the Civil Hospital and the trauma centre, where he interacted with patients. It was found that some patients who should have been admitted to the medicine ward were placed in the trauma centre. Taking this issue seriously, the minister ordered shifting of these patients to general ward. Dr Gupta directed that a show-cause notice be issued to the doctor concerned, asking why patients were not shifted to the appropriate department in a timely manner.

Dr Gupta also called for an explanation from another doctor who had failed to submit his remarks on a patient’s file in the trauma centre. The minister also asked the Civil Surgeon to submit a report in seven days over the flaws he had observed during his visit.

During his visit, the minister noted that the entry for the issuance of ayurvedic medicine had not been properly recorded by a doctor. He told the doctor to ensure that such lapses did not occur again.

He observed that the

toilets of OPD block required repairs and directed the staff to address the issue promptly.

Dr Gupta noticed that vehicle parking was disorganised and instructed the staff to ensure proper parking lanes.

After the directions of the minister, Civil Surgeon Dr. Krishan Kumar formed a committee comprising three senior doctors to investigate all issues raised during the inspection. An action-taken report is to be submitted as soon as possible.

“I found some lapses, after which I asked

the Civil Surgeon to submit an action taken report in seven days. Strict action will be taken against the persons responsible for the irregularities,” said Gupta.

