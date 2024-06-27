Large-scale mining in Panchkula’s sensitive zone

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, June 26

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Haryana has registered a case of large-scale illegal mining in an eco-sensitive zone in Panchkula. The FIR mentions alleged collusion involving officials from the mining and forest departments.

Upon receiving information, a team of the ACB raided an area in Bans Ghati village near Burj Kotian in Kalka tehsil on January 6 this year. Trucks and tractor-trailers were observed moving at high speed, transporting illegally extracted minerals from the village premises. When the team attempted to intercept them, the vehicles managed to speed away. However, one dumper was detained, and the driver’s keys and mobile phone were seized. As the team tried to enter the vehicle, the driver managed to start it and fled the scene.

Subsequently, other ACB team members arrived and discovered illegal mining aided by a Poclain JCB and two dumpers extracting material from a hill. It was noted that mature trees had been cut on the hillside and a natural creek had been diverted by excavation.

Five vehicles were seized and details of four other suspected vehicles involved in illegal mining were recorded. The FIR, dated June 19, states that owners or drivers of these vehicles fled the scene. While a few were apprehended and their statements recorded, they either concealed or were unaware of the owners’ identities.

The FIR further reports that almost all villagers in Ambwal Kotian, Burj Kotian, and nearby areas are engaged in illegal mining.

Reports from the Mining Officer and District Forest Officer confirmed that the illegally mined area falls within the eco-sensitive zone under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA). No permission was granted for mining or diverting the original creek flow.

