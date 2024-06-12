Larvae found in 126 houses, notices issued

Mahendragarh, June 11
The health authorities have served notices to 126 persons in the district after mosquito larvae were found in their houses during inspection by health workers. The larvae were found in coolers in a majority of the cases.
Deputy Civil Surgeon Manish Yadav said as per the state government’s instructions, June was being celebrated as anti-malaria month. Under the programme, anti-malaria and source reduction activities were being carried out across the district.
