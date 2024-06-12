Larvae found in 126 houses, notices issued

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, June 11

The health authorities have served notices to 126 persons in the district after mosquito larvae were found in their houses during inspection by health workers. The larvae were found in coolers in a majority of the cases.

Deputy Civil Surgeon Manish Yadav said as per the state government’s instructions, June was being celebrated as anti-malaria month. Under the programme, anti-malaria and source reduction activities were being carried out across the district.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mahendragarh