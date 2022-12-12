Last chance for unauthorised colonies to get regularised in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 11

In what may be the last chance for over a hundred illegal or unauthorised colonies to get regularised, the district administration has invited applications from builders/colonisers/resident welfare associations (RWA). The last date for filing applications is January 18, 2023. Colonies situated outside the jurisdiction of the MC authorities will get an infrastructural boost if regularised.

These colonies are spread over about 300 acres of land. The development of these colonies would be regularised under the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Areas Outside Municipal Area (Special Provisions) Act, 2021, and get access to all the benefits ensured by the municipal authorities. This policy under the above Act was notified on July 19 this year.

“We have invited applications for the regularisation of unauthorised colonies, and are running an awareness campaign for the same. So far, applications from only 19 colonies have been received. This is the last chance following which, we will go for a demolition exercise,” said DC Nishant Yadav. The colonies, eligible to apply under the policy, have been put into four categories — the built-up area of 25 per cent, between 25 and 50 per cent, between 50 and 75 per cent or between 75 and 100 per cent. In case the applicant is a coloniser, the person will have to submit the proof of ownership, which includes sale-purchase agreements, power of attorney, jamabandi of the time when the colony was sold or developed, present jamabandi and a list of plot holders. In case of an RWA, it will have to submit a valid registration certificate along with all these documents.