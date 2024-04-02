Last rites of ex-DGP performed

Rewari, April 1
Former DGP Ajit Singh Bhatotia (79), who passed away at his home in Gurugram yesterday following a prolonged illness, was cremated at his native Dungarwas village on Monday. A guard of honour was given to him by a contingent of the Rewari police.
Rajender Kumar IG, South Range (Police); Kulvinder Singh, IG (Vigilance); former DGPs SN Vashistha and Yashpal Singla; former ADGP (CID) Anil Kumar Rao and Rewari SP Shashank Kumar Sawan were among those who attended the last rites and paid tributes to the departed soul.
The district police spokesman said Bhatotia retired from the post of the DGP on June 30, 2005. The funeral pyre was lit by his son Sandeep, while people from all walks of life were present to bid adieu to the former police officer.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directo...
In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates
Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines
Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm
Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...