Launches five Antyodaya plans

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 2

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today dedicated five Antyodaya schemes to empower the underprivileged, while CM Manohar Lal Khattar said pension under social benefit schemes — old age and widow pensions — would be increased from Rs 2,750 to Rs 3,000 from January 1.

Shah launched the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra scheme, Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu scheme, Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana (HAPPY), Haryana Income Growth Board, and Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Dugdh Utpadak Cooperative Incentive.

Incentivising dairy farming Govt to bear travel expenses of 'poor' senior citizens under Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra scheme

14 lakh new families to be included in Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu plan

Benefit of free travel in roadways buses for up to 1,000 km a year under Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana for poor families

Income Growth Board to increase income of Antyodaya families

Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Dugdh Utpadak Cooperative scheme to provide incentives to Antyodaya families to start mini-dairies

Under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra scheme, those aged 60 and above, and having an annual family income up to Rs 1.8 lakh, will be taken for pilgrimage to Ayodhya, Varanasi, and other places. The government will bear their travel expenses.

Emphasising the spirit of “antyodaya”, Shah listed the achievements of the BJP government, including the eradication of corruption, nepotism and regional politics.

Earlier, CM Khattar said: “We had promised to increase the pension to Rs 3,000 in five years in 2019, and at the start of the fifth year, we have increased it. People will get benefits from January 1. We have fulfilled 95 per cent of our election promises.”

The CM said they had eradicated crime, corruption, and caste politics. “During the tenure of previous governments, Haryana grappled with a stifling atmosphere marked by disappointment and favouritism, where emphasis on caste and class distinctions reigned. Our government prioritised public welfare. People in the Opposition still talk about caste-based politics. All parties are making announcements to appoint Deputy Chief Ministers from different castes. We stand against caste-based politics,” he said.

